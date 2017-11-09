 »   »   » Naamkaran SPOILER: More Trouble For Avni & Neil! Vidyut Falls In Love With Avni!

The latest twists on Naamkaran are keeping the viewers glued to the show. The upcoming track also has a lot of drama in store.

We saw as to how Neil (Zain Imam) and Avni successfully rescue Mishti. But Vidyut comes to Neil's house and scares Mishti. Neil arrests Vidyut and Gurumaa. On the other hand, Avni will be seen bonding Mishti and Juhi. Read on to know the upcoming twist...

Avni & Juhi Apparently, Avni wants to organise a Diwali party for Mishti, as Mishti would be celebrating the festival with the family for the first time. Avni & Juhi Shop For Mishti Avni feels that Vidyut is in Neil's custody, and she can take Juhi outside for shopping. Both of them are seen doing Diwali shopping for Mishti. Vidyut Is Out Of Jail Meanwhile, Neil reveals to the family members that Vidyut is out of jail. He gets to know that Neil and Avni are out of for shopping, he lashes out at them for letting them go. Neil Worried Neil worries that if Vidyut gets to see Juhi, then their plan might fail and also Juhi and Avni may get into trouble. Neil Lashes Out At Avni As soon as Juhi and Avni arrive, Neil scolds Avni for not informing him about taking Juhi out. Avni gets upset as Neil lashes out at her in front of Juhi and the family members. Vidyut Troubles Neil According to the latest report, Gurumaa gets arrested, and Vidyut will be seen creating more trouble in Neil and Avni's lives. Vidyut buys the flat that Neil is staying for rent. Vidyut Falls In Love With Avni! As the landlord, Vidyut troubles Neil. Also, Vidyut falls in love with Avni. Neil gets furious as Vidyut praises Avni.

