 »   »   » Naamkaran SPOILER: Neil’s Ex-Girlfriend Juhi Is Back In His Life!

The makers of Naamkaran are leaving no stones unturned to make the show interesting. Neil (Zain Imam) and Avni's love story and Dayawanti-Gurumaa's plans to ruin Neil and Avni's lives are keeping the audiences glued to the show.
In the previous episode, we saw how Dayawanti doesn't succeed in killing Neil in the hospital. Meanwhile, Avni struggles and make arrangements for Neil's liver transplant. Read on to know the upcoming twist...
Bebe Supports Neil
After liver transplant, Neil decides to separate from his parents as his mother, Shweta do not want Avni, to return to the house. Bebe also supports Neil in his decision.
Neil Decides To Stay With Avni
Bebe realises that she did a mistake by sending Avni out of the house. Avni is shocked with Neil's decision, but at the same time she is happy as Neil is still with her.
Neil & Avni
It has to be recalled that Neil and Avni used to sleep separately. Later, Avni allowed Neil to sleep on the same bed, while Neil maintained a distance by keeping pillows in between them.
Neil Expresses His Love For Avni!
In the upcoming episode, Neil takes off the pillows, which shocks Avni. This shows Neil has accepted Avni, and it is her turn (although she has proved that she loves him by saving him)!
Neil’s Ex-Girlfriend To Re-enter His Life!
Just when we thought that Neil and Avni are getting closer, another trouble comes in between them in the form of Neil's ex-girlfriend, Juhi.
Neil’s Ex-GF Juhi
Yes, Neil's ex-girlfriend will re-enter Neil's life! Apparently, Neil though her to be dead! What is the reason behind her entry in Neil's life is yet to be known.
Poonam Preet As Juhi
The role of Juhi will be played by Poonam Preet, who was seen in Zee TV's show, Ek Tha Raja Ek Thi Rani. In Naamkaran, Poonam plays a simple girl, with a positive attitude and an emotional streak.