 »   »   » Naamkaran SPOILER: Neil’s Ex-Girlfriend Juhi Is Back In His Life!

The makers of Naamkaran are leaving no stones unturned to make the show interesting. Neil (Zain Imam) and Avni's love story and Dayawanti-Gurumaa's plans to ruin Neil and Avni's lives are keeping the audiences glued to the show.

In the previous episode, we saw how Dayawanti doesn't succeed in killing Neil in the hospital. Meanwhile, Avni struggles and make arrangements for Neil's liver transplant. Read on to know the upcoming twist...