Naamkaran Spoiler: Neil Exposes Amol; Avni & Juhi In Trouble!

The makers of Naamkaran are keeping the audiences glued to the show. Dayawanti and Gurumaa's plot against Neil (Zain Imam) and Avni are keeping the viewers engaged.

In the previous episode, we saw how DD, Neil and Avni plan to trap Ragini Pandit. Neil tells the commissioner about the human trafficking, but instead of getting his support, he warns him to not to take any step without informing the department. Read on to know the upcoming twists...

Avni & Juhi In Trouble

As we revealed earlier, Avni is kidnapped and taken to the Rangmahal. In the upcoming episodes, Juhi is seen helping Avni to get ready at the Rangmahal for a ‘mujra', while Dayawanti and Gurumaa taunt Avni.

Avni Is Confident That Neil Will Rescue Them

Avni tells Juhi to not to be scared of Gurumaa and Dayawanti as her fear is their strength. Avni is confident that Neil will come and rescue her and Juhi.

Girls In Trouble

Gurumaa slaps Billu and asks him to get the girls ready for the 'nilami'. He asks him to inject the girls with drugs. Although Avni is scared, she doesn't lose hope.

Neil Gets Suspended

On the other hand, Neil gets suspended as he goes against the law! But his co-workers encourage him to save the girls in Rangmahal. Neil and his team will now be seen planning something different to enter the Rangmahal.

Neil Exposes Amol

In the upcoming episode, Neil gets to know that Amol has been helping Dayawanti and Gurumaa. Neil exposes Amol in front of Neela.

Amol & Riya

Amol gets to know Dayawanti is trapped. He feels that Riya has helped Neil to trap Dayawanti. In a fit of rage, he starts choking Riya.

Neela Beats Amol

Neela overhears Amol's conversation and starts beating him for betraying his sister, Avni. Amol apologises to Neil.

Neil Takes Amol’s Help

Neil feels that Amol is behind his suspension and threatens Amol to help him to trap Gurumaa and Dayawanti.

Story first published: Friday, September 22, 2017, 14:19 [IST]
