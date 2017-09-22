 »   »   » Naamkaran Spoiler: Neil Exposes Amol; Avni & Juhi In Trouble!

The makers of Naamkaran are keeping the audiences glued to the show. Dayawanti and Gurumaa have been plotting against Neil and Avni, and the track seems to be keeping the viewers engaged.

In the previous episode, we saw how DD, Neil and Avni plan to trap Ragini Pandit. Neil tells the commissioner about the human trafficking, but instead of getting his support, he warns him to not to take any step without informing the department. Read on to know the upcoming twists...