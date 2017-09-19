 »   »   » Naamkaran SPOILER: Neil Exposes Gurumaa Aka Ragini Pandit; Avni Gets Kidnapped!

The makers of Naamkaran are keeping the audiences glued to the television screen with the latest twists on the show.
Apart from Neil and Avni's (Aditi Rathore) love story, Neil's ex-love Juhi and Ragini Pandit-Dayawanti's dramas have been keeping the audiences glued to the show. It is known to all that Gurumaa aka Ragini Pandit has joined hands to ruin Neil and Avni's lives. Check out the upcoming twist on the show...
Neil Exposes Gurumaa Aka Ragini Pandit!
When Gurumaa aka Ragini Pandit was out of the jail, he takes his place. Ragini Pandit is shocked to see Neil. Also, a lady police, who was helping Ragini Pandit, resigns. Neil lashes out at the police for supporting a person like Ragini Pandit, who is into human trafficking.
Neil & Ragini Pandit
Neil shows the search warrant to Ragini Pandit and reveals that he has a search warrant of Rang Mahel.
Avni Feels Insecure
On the other hand, Avni worries as Neil has hurt his hand. She is seen tying bandage to his hand. Avni is insecure as Neil looks more concerned about his ex Juhi. Neil assures Avni that Juhi is her past and she is her present.
Bebe & Neil
Bebe gets to know about Juhi. Neil tells Bebe about his dilemma, but clarifies to her that Juhi is her past, and Avni is his present.
Avni Kidnapped
Meanwhile, Avni is seen in the market. Gurumaa's goons attack and kidnap her. Apparently, Neil would have asked her to not step out of the house, alone as she might get into trouble. It has to be seen as to how he will react to Avni's kidnap!
Avni & Ali
At the kidnapper's den, Ali and Avni gets locked in the room. Juhi gives them food. While Ali dozes off, Avni gets worried. She tries to escape from the kidnapper's den, but changes her mind!
Story first published: Tuesday, September 19, 2017, 20:02 [IST]
