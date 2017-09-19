 »   »   » Naamkaran SPOILER: Neil Exposes Gurumaa Aka Ragini Pandit; Avni Gets Kidnapped!

The makers of Naamkaran are keeping the audiences glued to the television screen with the latest twists on the show.

Apart from Neil and Avni's (Aditi Rathore) love story, Neil's ex-love Juhi and Ragini Pandit-Dayawanti's dramas have been keeping the audiences glued to the show. It is known to all that Gurumaa aka Ragini Pandit has joined hands to ruin Neil and Avni's lives. Check out the upcoming twist on the show...