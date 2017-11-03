 »   »   » Naamkaran SPOILER: Neil Has A Surprise For Avni; Vidyut Is Mishti’s Father!

The makers of Naamkaran are keeping the audiences glued to the show. Mishti and Vidyut's entry has brought a new twist on the show.

In the previous episode, Neil and Avni (Aditi Rathore) manage to get Mishti, but Avni and Mishti get caught by Vidyut and his men, who take them in a jeep. Neil follows them. Meanwhile, Ali saves Mishti and Avni, but later he gets attacked by Vidyut. Neil comes on time and rescues everyone. Read on to know the upcoming track and don't forget to watch the promo at the end...

Neil Busy; Avni Irritated! Neil is busy with his work and does listen to Avni. She gets irritated and leaves the room. Neil Interrogates Vidyut Neil is busy interrogating Vidyut, so that he gets to know the truth. Meanwhile, Avni is seen spending time with Mishti. The house members are also happy with Mishti's entry. Mishti & Avni Mishti is seen making a doll house. She makes a doll and calls it, Avni. She doesn't mention about Juhi. Avni tries to tell Mishti that Juhi loves her and she is also her friend, but Mishti doesn't listen to Avni. This upsets Juhi, and she leaves the room. Neil & Avni Get Closer Meanwhile, Neil and Avni share a romantic moment. Juhi comes in search of Mishti and watches Neil and Avni closer. She gets embarrassed seeing them. Even Avni and Neil feel awkward! Naamkaran NEW PROMO On the other hand, the makers have released a new promo, where Avni and Mishti are seen playing hide and seek. Avni promises to save Mishti from Vidyut. Vidyut Is Mishti’s Real Father! But Vidyut scares Mishti. He even tells Mishti that he cannot hide from him for a long time as he is her real father! Will Avni get to know that not Neil, but Vidyut is real father of Mishti!

