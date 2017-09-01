 »   »   » Naamkaran Spoiler: Riya Gets Kidnapped Instead Of Avni; Ali In Trouble!

The makers of Naamkaran are keeping the audience engaged with the latest twist. We had recently reported that Neil's (Zain Imam) ex-girlfriend, Juhi re-enters Neil's life.

In the previous episode, Neil revealed to Avni about his ex-love. He also assures Avni that Juhi was his past and now he wishes to spend the rest of his life with Avni. Read on to know the upcoming twist...

Ganesh Chaturthi Celebrations In the upcoming episodes, the family will be seen celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi. As the family members are busy with the preparations, Riya plans to kidnap Avni. Riya’s Drama Riya makes the family members eat the prasad (jalebi). After eating the sweets, the family members fall unconscious. Anmol Helps The Kidnapper Apparently, Riya plans to kidnap Avni when Neil's family members fall unconscious. The kidnapper enters the Neil's house and Anmol directs him to Avni's room. Ali Shocked To See Riya Meanwhile, Ali comes to the place and asks Riya as to how she is at Neil's place, while Riya tells him not to question her as she has been invited by Swetha. Ali Questions Riya Seeing the family members lying unconscious, Ali is shocked and questions Riya about the same. But, Riya acts innocent in front of him. Neil & DD Shocked To See His Family Members Unconscious Neil and DD too, enter the house and are shocked to see all his family members unconscious. Neil feels something fishy is going on! Riya Kidnapped Instead Of Avni On the other hand, the kidnapper, who would have gone to kidnap Avni, would have kidnapped Riya by mistake. Seeing Riya in place of Avni, Dayawanti lashes out at the kidnapper. Riya Returns Home Riya returns home and tells the family members that she was kidnapped. They also get to know that the kidnapper wanted to kidnap Avni and not Riya. Ali Is The Kidnapper? Neil gets a call and gets to know that Ali wanted to kidnap Avni. On hearing this, Avni starts supporting Ali, as she feels he can't kidnap her. Shweta Lashes Out At Avni! Shweta lashes out at Avni for supporting Ali! Bebe asks Shweta to stay mum, while the latter will be seen arguing with her. Neil Warns Everyone Neil asks Shweta to stop arguing and warns the family members not to talk to Ali regarding the same, until the investigation is completed.

Well, we know who was behind the kidnapping. Will Neil, Avni and the family members find out the truth? How will Neil solve this problem?

