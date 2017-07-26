 »   »   » Naamkaran SPOILER: The Show Goes Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge Way; Riya’s Plan Backfire!

The makers of Naamkaran are leaving no stones unturned to keep the audiences engaged. Currently, on the show, Shweta and Riya trying to separate Neil (Zain Imam) and Avni!
Although Neil and Avni love each other, they are not expressing it. Riya will take advantage of this situation and brainwash Ali! Read on to more...
Avni & Neil
As we revealed earlier, Neil and Avni are sent to honeymoon. But, Riya and Ali follow them. Riya has a plan to separate the couple using Ali!
Neil Is On A Mission
Neil apparently will agree for the honeymoon, but he will be on his police mission. Neil doesn't reveal the same to Avni.
Avni falls Sick!
In the upcoming episode, Avni falls sick (suffers from cold) as she falls inside a swimming pool. Neil will be seen taking care of Avni.
Avni Unconscious
Avni is unconscious because of weakness. Neil will be seen tying ‘mangalsutra' to Avni. But, seeing her dress changed, Avni doubts Neil.
Naamkaran Goes Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayege
Just like how Shahrukh Khan bullies Kajol on Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayege, Neil will be seen joking to Avni! He also assumes Avni believed him!
Avni’s Drama
Avni lashes out at Neil saying he took advantage of the situation, and he had planned everything before. She will be seen joking that as Bebe told, they will be soon having kids! It is then Neil tells truth to Avni.
Riya & Ali’s Plan
Also, Riya plans such that Ali proposes Avni and Neil witness their love confession! Ali would have decorated the venue with candles. But, Riya's plan backfires as she gets into trouble.