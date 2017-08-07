 »   »   » Happy Raksha Bandan!Nakuul Mehta, Divyanka Tripathi, Mouni Roy & Other TV Celebs Share Adorable Pics

It's Raksha Bandan today (August 7) and television celebrities are celebrating the festival with their siblings in the most adorable way.
While a few celebrities (Nakuul Mehta and Nidhi Uttam) shared throwback pictures, some of them (Divyanka Tripathi and Mouni Roy) shared the latest pictures of them celebrating the festival. Have a look...
Nakuul Mehta
"I grew up with full clarity that it's not going to easy being a younger brother to you. And I've a picture to prove it ;-) Love you @pracchimehtashah ! Love to sistaars across saat samudar.. Near & afar! ❤️ #RakshaBandhan."
Mouni Roy
Mouni shared an adorable picture and wrote, "Waiting for our rakhi 😘 Taratari aaye 😘 @mukhar_roy #TheBoywithMyFace !"
Mouni Celebrates Raksha Bandan
Mouni shared another picture and wrote, "Rakshabandhan with my dadabhai & ammu bhabhi ❤️@aamnasharifofficial @imamitkapoor."
Arjun Bijlani
Arjun Bijlani shared this picture and wrote, "Love u sis @333_roh .meri raksha karti rehna 😜😜❤️❤️❤️😘😘."
Divyanka Tripathi
Divyanka shared a picture with her brother and wrote, "When your younger bro grows taller and smarter than you! 😍 Love you @aishwaryatripathi380."
Divyanka Gets Luckier!
"From yesterday... When it's a friendship day, your brother surprises you for Rakhi and production surprises you with a sudden holiday...You can't get luckier!"
Nidhi Uttam
"Brothers are like streetlights along the road, they don't make the distance any shorter but they light up the path and make the walk worthwhile. 😇💞 Loads of love n blessings to all my brothers😍😘♥️💞 HAPPY RAKSHABANDHAN💞 ♥️Vikalp bhaiya♥️Ved♥️Rajat♥️ Rishabh ♥️Karan♥️Nikhil♥️ Vaibhav ♥️Vidhaan♥️Anshul♥️Himanshu Blessed to have so many brother's😇"
Vishal Singh
"Happy RakshaBandhan Di 😘 I miss you and I wish I was there with you today :( I know your love and blessings are always with me. It's been more than eight years that we haven't celebrated this festival together but I hope next year I'm there with you for rakhi !!! and I hope I get to see you soon😘❤️❤️❤️ I miss you so much."
Krushna Abhishek
Krushna shared a picture of his sister Aarti and wrote, "Happy rakhshabandhan to all. This is my bestest sis arti. Love u loads 😊😘."
Shrenu Parikh
"That's the closest we could get this year to celebrate our day! Happy rakshabandhan @shubham201 I miss you! 🤗🤗👩👦 Wish you all happy Rakshabandhan 🙂."
Rohan Mehra
"To my sisters, No matter what I have said, Here's what I want to say, I will always love you, Be with you till the end, When no one else is around, I will be your friend ...#happyrakshabandhan."
Gautam Rode
Gautam Rode shared a couple of pictures and wrote, "Happy Rakshabandhan friends 😇 I love u Rashu 😇 God bless u 😇."
Vahbbiz Dorabjee
"Happy Rakshabandhan my Lil one..Rakhi is the perfect time to tell you how special you are and how much you mean to me🤗😚❤Wishing you Peace,Prosperity and Success this Rakshabandhan.. Wish you were here..Miss you🤗."
Rati Pandey
"Happy Rakshabandhan 😊....love ..brother sister bonding😉...partners in crime😉😎..thanks for being their in every thick n thin of my life😘🤗@rakesh04rakesh."