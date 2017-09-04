 »   »   » Nia Sharma NOT Approached For Bigg Boss 11!

The Colors' biggest reality show Bigg Boss 11 is grabbing headlines for the celebrity contestants' list. We had recently reported that many popular celebrities have been approached for the show.

It is said that Jamai Raja actress Nia Sharma has also been approached for the show. But, the actress has refuted the reports.

Nia Sharma, who is one of the contestants of Khatron Ke Khiladi 8, was quoted by PTI as saying, "I don't know how my name started appearing everywhere but I don't entertain such news."

Nia Sharma DENIES being approached for BIGG BOSS 11 | FilmiBeat

Recently, we reported that Saath Nibhana Saathiya actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Phir Bhi Na Maane Badtameez Dil actor Pearl V Puri and Khatron Ke Khiladi ex-contestant Sana Saeed have been considered for Bigg Boss 11.

Other actors who have reportedly been approached for the show are - YouTube sensation Dhinchak Pooja, Bollywood actress Riya Sen, Television actors - Mohit Malhotra, Zoya Afroz, Abhishek Malik and Achint Kaur.

Like last season, this season too, the makers are welcoming the commoners. But, this time, the makers have made sure that the commoners do not do any 'hungama', by adding a special clause in the contract.

Also, the good news for the fans is that the reality show will be early this time. Apparently, the reality show will go on air in September.