 »   »   » Nikita Dutta’s New Show To Replace Beyhadh; Zayed Khan Makes His Debut On Television!

Ek Duje Ke Vaaste actress Nikita Dutta will soon be back on small screen with her new show Haassil. The show will mark the debut of Bollywood actor Zayed Khan, and Vatsal Seth.

As we know, Sony's popular show, Beyhadh is a finite series and will soon come to an end. Now we hear that Haassil will be replacing Beyhadh.

According to the report from an entertainment portal, Haassil is a romantic thriller. The show will showcase Vatsal, Nikita and Zayed's love triangle. Nikita will be seen playing the role of a lawyer. Vatsal and Zayed play brothers on the show.

Vatsal shared a picture and wrote, "#Haassil ...coming soon!!" Nikita too, shared the same picture.

It has to be recalled that Nikita Dutta's Ek Duje Ke Vaaste co-actor will also be seen on a new show Ek Deewana Tha that stars Jaana Na Dil Se Door actor Vikram Singh Chauhan. Earlier, it was said that Vikram and Namik's show would replace Beyhadh.

Let's wait for official confirmation!

Stay locked to this space for the latest updates of the show.