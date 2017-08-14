 »   »   » Not Beyhadh, But Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi Going Off Air; Here’s Why…

It is known to all that the new season of the game show, Kaun Banega Crorepati has got its time slot i.e., 9 pm. The game show will be aired for an hour during weekdays. So, the programmes previous slotted at 9-10 pm will undergo changes.

We had earlier reported that Beyhadh, being a finite series, will soon go off air, while Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi (which airs at 9.30 pm) might be shifted to another time slot to accommodate KBC. But, due to a last minute creative decision, the channel has decided to pull the plug on KRPKAB, while Beyahdh gets an extension!

Why Beyhadh Gets An Extension? A source was quoted by a leading daily as saying, "The programming team decided that Beyhadh had the potential to carry on the story for a couple of months more." Why KRPKAB Is Going Off Air? "And they want to cash on to the new twists that the creatives have planned for Beyhadh. As for Kuch Rang, it had a fruitful run and it only seemed feasable to end it." Kushal Tandon Confirms The Report Kushal took to social media to confirm that the show has been extended on public demand. Beyhadh will be getting a new timeslot, i.e., 10 pm on weekdays. Kushal Tweets… He tweeted, "As the show was goin off air this month end , on public demand d show is on til Oct.from 28aug instead of 9 show will be on at 10.after kbc." Erica Fernandes Meanwhile, Erica Fernandes confirmed that the show is going off air. She added that the show's producer broke the news to the team on August 11, 2017. The team will be shooting their final episode on August 25. Erica Wrote… She shared an emotional message on her social networking account, "All good things must come to a new beginning ! So ..Here we are .. shooting our last few days for a show that was a breath of fresh air , which was so relatable and that not only made our entire unit one big family but also helped us in making a special connection with you guys." KRPKAB Will Be Remembered For Uniqueness! "Apart from my wonderful team i would like to thank each and everyone of you who made this show so special. And may this show always be remembered for this uniqueness. #krpkab." Shaheer Sheikh Shaheer Sheikh too, took to Twitter, "How much i m gonna miss dev and the bond I share with everyone on the sets of #KRPKAB."

