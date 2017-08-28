 »   »   » Oh No, Not Again! Kapil Sharma Cancels Baadshaho Shoot; Ajay Devgn Vows Not To Come On TKSS Again!

The Kapil Sharma Show is again grabbing headlines for the wrong reason! Recently, actor-turned-politician Manoj Tiwari's shooting was also cancelled, but the reason was FWICE strike and NOT Kapil Sharma

As per the latest reports, Kapil has cancelled a shoot with Baadshaho team and upset them. Read on to know more...

TKSS’ Baadshaho Shoot Cancelled According to SpotboyE report, "Team Baadshaho was all set to promote the film on The Kapil Sharma Show this morning. The roll time given to the actors was 11.30 am." Team Baadshaho Was Ready To Shoot "While Ileana D'Cruz and Esha Gupta arrived at Film City at 9.00 am and began getting ready for the shoot, Emraan Hashmi reached the venue at 10.30 am. Ajay Devgn turned up at 11 am, and he too, headed towards his vanity van." Kapil Doesn’t Turn Up On The Sets But, Kapil Sharma hadn't turned up on the sets yet. The Baadshaho actors were ready and the production crew was still figuring out Kapil Sharma's whereabouts. Kapil Goes Unreachable! A source from the sets was quoted by the entertainment website as saying, "Kapil's phones were switched off. The team was leaving no stone unturned to get in touch with him, but to no avail. Even Kapil's team did not give a proper answer." Ajay Devgn Vows Not To Come On TKSS Again! Apparently, the actors were irked with Kapil's behaviour. Ajay left TKSS sets vowing never to return again to The Kapil Sharma Show. The other stars followed him. The team was later informed that Kapil suffered from a panic attack! Kapil Suffers From A Panic Attack The members of the team informed DNA, "On several occasions in recent times Kapil seems to suffer from some kind of panic attack before shooting. The panic becomes so pronounced that his blood pressure levels drop." Kapil & His Health Woes Continues… One of them even said, "We really don't know what's wrong with him. But he has done it again. Stars are feeling bad about it, lekin ab kya karien. It's his health issue." Kapil Is Going Through Some Crises! While a few of them said it's more than what meets the eye, a member supported Kapil and said, "Kapil is going through some crises and we must stand by him."

Well, this is not the first time that Kapil has made the actors wait. Jab Harry Met Sejal's Shahrukh Khan and Anushka Sharma, Mubarakan Team and even Guest In London's Paresh Rawal returned without shooting for the show.

We have already seen last two weeks' TRP report - the show that was on top 20 slot, is out of TRP race from the past two weeks.

If Kapil's panic attacks continue, there is no way that stars would turn up to the show and he might suffer even more! We feel Kapil should relax and come up with some new and good ideas on the show, as the show has been extended for a year.