 »   »   » PATCH-UP ALERT! BB 11: Vikas & Shilpa Apologise To Each Other; Vikas Asks Shilpa To Return To TV!

Expect the unexpected! That's always the case with Bigg Boss. The rivals, Shilpa Shinde and Vikas Gupta have become friends in the Bigg Boss 11 house! This happened all because of Bigg Boss' recent nomination task!

As we revealed earlier, Bigg Boss tests the friendship between the contestants. The one who picks Bigg Boss' call gets nominated for eviction. To save themselves from nominations, their partner has to do whatever Bigg Boss says!

Vikas & Shilpa Well, this cannot happen without a drama! According to the promo, Bigg Boss tells Shilpa that if she wants to be saved from nomination, Vikas will have to destroy his favourite ‘Lost Boy' jacket. Vikas Saves Shilpa Shilpa guesses that Vikas won't do it for her. Shilpa requests (sarcastically) Vikas to save her from nomination. Vikas wears the jacket and Arshi is seen pulling him out for the nomination process (excited for Shilpa and Vikas patch-up)! Vikas himself is shocked that he is doing this for Shilpa! Vikas & Shilpa Get Emotional Vikas reveals as to how dear the jacket is for him, Shilpa asks him not to destroy it then. But Vikas says that he has learnt a few things from Shilpa that has changed him as a person. He adds that he made a mistake by not stopping her when she walked away from the show. Both of them apologise to each other. Vikas Destroys His Jacket Although Shilpa says that he has apologised and that means a lot to her and not to destroy the jacket, he doesn't listen to her. Vikas Asks Shilpa To Return To TV! Vikas then tells Shilpa that they should work together after the show. He takes her promise that she should return to television at least for him! Initially, she refuses, but later she agrees. Vikas & Shilpa’s Fight It has to be recalled that Shilpa was replaced from the show, Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hain. It was even said that Vikas Gupta was behind her replacement. Later, Shilpa was even banned from doing shows on TV. Shilpa Tortured Vikas As a result, Shilpa and Vikas were seen locking horns often on Bigg Boss. But looks like Shilpa's revenge is done!

It has to be seen how long their friendship sustains! Is their friendship for the show or really they have turned friends? We will get to know only after the show gets over.

