 »   »   » Pavitra Rishta Actress Ankita Lokhande Is Miffed About Her Link-up Rumours With Vikas Jain!

Recently, there were reports that Pavitra Rishta actress Ankita Lokhande has moved on in her life, post her break-up with Sushant Singh Rajput. She is apparently dating businessman Vikas Jain. It was said that they met through common friends from the telly world.

Apparently, the duo started dating after the Holi bash. But when the actress was asked about these link-up rumours, Ankita seemed quite miffed!

She was quoted by an entertainment portal as saying, "The story is already out. What do you want? I am not here to give any quotes or explanations to people. I have friends. Jisko bhi friends banati hoon, date karne lagti hoon. There is no point in saying anything. I don't want to give a damn to all this."

She further added, "It has been one year I am tired of listening to my own things. I am dating this guy or the other. Whenever I date someone, it will be out from my side. It is ok (the constant rumours), I cannot help it."

Vikas, who was in a relationship with Tia Bajpayee and broke off a few months ago, has been nursing a broken heart. It is the same with Ankita as well. Ankita's ex-boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput is apparently dating Kriti Sanon.

