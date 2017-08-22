 »   »   » Pehredaar Piya Ki Controversy: Karan Wahi Says He Just Shared His Opinion & Stands By It!

Pehredaar Piya Ki has been hitting the headlines ever since it was announced. The first among the actors to raise voice against the show was probably, Karan Wahi. After him, the viewers started an online campaign against the show, which was heard by BCCC.

It has to be recalled that the makers of the show had held a press conference and were upset with Karan Wahi's comment against the show. They had even said that they would write to Karan for his explanation on the same. Here's what Karan has to say about Pehredaar Piya Ki controversy...

What Was Karan’s Comment? For the uninitiated, Karan had lashed out at the makers of the show about the content of the show. He had mentioned not to sell stupidity in the name of content for TRP. Karan Talks About The Controversy When asked about the controversy, Karan was quoted by an entertainment portal as saying, "I don't want to stretch this matter anymore since I have said whatever I wanted to. If the show is being trolled, it isn't my fault in that." Karan Further Added… "Agar mere kehne pe cheeze troll honi chahiye, toh jo bhi main bolta hu, sab pe hona chahiye na? But, aisa nahi hai. I just shared an opinion and people might have the same opinion as well." Karan Stands By His Opinion "According to them, my fault is that I was the first one to share and talk about it. But, I will still standby my opinion and if I want to say something further as well, I will." Regarding PPK Press Conference "I was not there and I know nothing about it. They have their thought process and I have mine. I think the show is regressive, but if they don't it is good for them. They said I haven't seen the show, but how do they know I haven't?" Why PPK Makers Organised Press Conference? "Maybe they kept the PC because they knew that things reached a point where it was needed. In retrospect, it is their opinion, and I don't have anything with it, if they think what I said was wrong, so be it." Karan Was Criticised! It has to be recalled that when Karan took to Twitter to raise voice against the show, he was supported by many. But there were a few who trolled him. Tweeples asked him where he was when shows such as Sasural Simar Ka are still running, a few others even pointed at his career! Karan Clarifies… He added, "I don't proclaim that I do the best shows in the country; some are good, some are bad and it is just a part and parcel of our lives." Karan Further Added… "They talk about me getting attention on doing all of this, but what they don't understand is that is it not in my hands. It was just my perspective and I didn't like the way the show was shot. And, even now, I don't have any qualms about sharing it."

As we revealed earlier, BCCC has directed the channel to shift the show to late night slot, and also to run a disclaimer stating that the show does not promote the concept of child marriage.

From August 22, PPK will be aired at 10.30 pm. The show will also take a leap. Post-leap, a progressive storyline of 30-year-old Diya (Tejaswi Prakash Wayangankar) and 21-year-old Ratan will be shown.

