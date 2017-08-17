 »   »   » Pehredaar Piya Ki Controversy: The Show To be Shifted To Late Night Slot!

Sony TV's show Pehredaar Piya Ki has been surrounded by controversy for its unusual content. The show that revolves around 18-year-old girl Diya (Tejaswi Prakash Wayangankar) marrying a nine-year-old boy, Ratan Singh (Afaan Khan) in order to guard him!

The concept didn't go well with the viewers as they felt the content is 'obnoxious and perverted' and create a negative impact in children. They even had filed an online petition that was addressed to Union Cabinet Minister of Textiles and Information and Broadcasting (Additional Charge), Smriti Irani, demanding a ban on the show. Read on...

I&B Has Asked BCCC To Take Immediate Action! It was even said that I&B ministry has taken the matters to the BCCC (Broadcasting content complaints council) seeking immediate action on the plea. Shashi & Sumeet Mittal Had Recently Held A Press Conference To clarify the matter, the makers Shashi and Sumeet Mittal had held a press conference where they said they haven't shown anything wrong and they do not plan to change the plot! The Makers Clarified… The makers felt that people are commenting on the show without watching it and had requested them not to judge the show without watching it. They had even said that they didn't get any notice from the authority. BCCC’s Decision But, according to the latest update, BCCC has directed Sony Entertainment Television to shift the show to late night slot and has asked to run disclaimer stating that the show does not promote the concept of child marriage. BCCC Meeting On Wednesday (August 16), BCCC official was quoted by IANS as saying, "We had a monthly meeting and the channel officials were called for a discussion, which went on for quite long." The Show To Be Shifted To 10 PM Slot! "After everything, they were directed that the timing of the show should be shifted to a late night slot of 10 pm and that they must run a disclaimer." Makers Will Have To Comply The Decision! The official further added that the makers will have to comply it! Since the last BCCC meeting, the authority has apparently received 138 fresh complaints against the show.

We hope people who are against the show will be relieved with BCCC's decision. But, it has to be seen how the makers will react about the same...

Stay locked to this space for the latest news of the show...

(With IANS Inputs)