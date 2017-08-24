 »   »   » Pehredaar Piya Ki Makers Are In Search Of A Fresh Face For Prince Ratan Singh’s Role!

Pehredaar Piya Ki Makers Are In Search Of A Fresh Face For Prince Ratan Singh's Role!

The controversial show of Sony TV, Pehredaar Piya Ki has been creating headlines for the wrong reasons. Recently, the BCCC had asked the channel to shift the show to a late night slot. As we revealed earlier the show has a new time slot (10.30 pm), also the makers have decided to introduce a leap.

Post the 12-year leap, a progressive storyline of 30-year-old Diya (Tejaswi Prakash Wayangankar) and 21-year-old Ratan will be shown. Now the hunt for a new face to play Prince Ratan Singh's role is on.

Auditions For Adult Prince Ratan

As per the recent report, the auditions for adult Prince Ratan have already begun and the producers are getting good responses. A lot of actors have been sending their audition tapes, hoping to bag the role.

Makers Are Getting A Good Response

A source was quoted by a leading daily as saying, "We have been looking for actors to play the role of a 21-year-old prince. Since the time we spread the word, we have been getting a lot of applications. Interested candidates have been sending audition tapes."

The Actor Should Look Younger To Tejaswi

The makers are looking for an actor who looks younger than Tejaswi aka Diya, who is seen as Ratan's wife on the show.

Makers Are Looking For A Fresh Face!

The source further added, "It will be great if we get a fresh face. Whoever is showing interest is being asked to perform a scene from the show."

Mega Countrywide Audition For Ratan’s Role!

Interestingly, the makers are planning to hold a mega countrywide audition for Ratan's role, so that actors from various parts of India can participate.

Is The Leap Because Of Criticism?

Many of them feel that the makers have introduced leap after the criticism, but the source adds that the leap was anyway supposed to happen three months after the show's airing.

Leap Was Supposed To Happen...

The source added, "Since the show went on air in July, the leap will be shown in October. So unlike what is being said, we have not planned the leap to put an end to all the criticism around the show."

Story first published: Thursday, August 24, 2017, 17:11 [IST]
