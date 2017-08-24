 »   »   » Pehredaar Piya Ki Makers Are In Search Of A Fresh Face For Prince Ratan Singh’s Role!

The controversial show of Sony TV, Pehredaar Piya Ki has been creating headlines for the wrong reasons. Recently, the BCCC had asked the channel to shift the show to a late night slot. As we revealed earlier the show has a new time slot (10.30 pm), also the makers have decided to introduce a leap.

Post the 12-year leap, a progressive storyline of 30-year-old Diya (Tejaswi Prakash Wayangankar) and 21-year-old Ratan will be shown. Now the hunt for a new face to play Prince Ratan Singh's role is on.