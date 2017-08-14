 »   »   » Pehredaar Piya Ki Makers Shashi & Sumeet Mittal Break Their Silence; Say They Won’t Change The Plot!

Pehredaar Piya Ki has been in controversy ever since it was announced for unusual concept. The viewers are extremely upset as they feel the show's content is 'obnoxious and perverted' and create a negative impact in children.

They had started an online petition which was addressed to Union Cabinet Minister of Textiles and Information and Broadcasting (Additional Charge), Smriti Irani, demanding a ban on the show. It was even said that I&B ministry has taken the matters to the BCCC (Broadcasting content complaints council) seeking immediate action on the plea.

Pehredaar Piya Ki Makers Shashi & Sumeet Mittal Initially, when Shashi Mittal was asked regarding the petition, she refused to comment. But, at the recently held press conference the makers Shashi & Sumeet Mittal have finally broken their silence and clarified their stance. Regarding The Notice When asked if they received any notice from the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Sakshi was quoted by a leading daily as saying, "No, we haven't received any notice from the authority." Don’t Judge The Show Without Watching It! She added that if they get any notice, they are ready to give their explanation as they know that they haven't shown anything wrong in the story. Shashi requested people to not to judge the show without watching it. Will The Makers Change The Plot If They Receive Any Notice From BCCC? Sumeet said, "No, we will rather request them to know the content before making any decision. So far, we have no plan to change the plot of the show." The makers feel that people are commenting on the show without watching it. Karan Wahi’s Comment Karan Wahi commented against the show, and later deleted it as well. Regarding this Sumeet said, "I think it was irresponsible of him to say that." The Makers To Send A Letter To Karan Wahi … "I will ask my office to send a letter to Karan Wahi, requesting and asking him why he gave a statement like that. If he has something to say, he would also have a reason for it. And If I get an answer from him, I will definitely share it with the media." Regarding Honeymoon Scene In the press conference, the makers also clarified that they are not promoting the child marriage. Regarding honeymoon scene, the makers added that there is no such scene on the show.

They clarified that if they notice, it was Ratan's family who were making fun and insulting Diya for marrying Ratan who is half her age.

Ratan's family members are seen "intentionally creating uncomfortable situations for the couple by decorating a room for their 'suhag raat' and asking Ratan to go for a 'honeymoon'."

But on the show, there are no lovemaking scenes.

For the initiated, Pehredaar Piya Ki is set in the background of Royal Rajasthan. Tejaswi Prakash Wayangankar plays the role of 18-year-old Princess Diya, who marries nine-year-old groom Ratan Singh (played by Afaan Khan) in order to guard him!