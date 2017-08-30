 »   »   » Pehredaar Piya Ki Makers To Come Up With A New Show With The Same Cast!

Sony TV's controversial show, Pehredaar Piya Ki has been grabbing headlines for its concept and unusual content. It has to be recalled that the show was not received well by the viewers and BCCC had asked the channel to shift the show to a late-night slot.

On Monday (August 28) the show was not aired and the next day, the channel shocked the viewers by abruptly ending the show. The show was supposed to take a leap and the makers were in search of a fresh face for Prince Ratan Singh's role. Read on to know why the channel suddenly pulled the plug of the show and what the makers are planning next....

Sumeet Mittal Says It Was Not A Sudden Decision In an exclusive interview to TOI, producer Sumeet Mittal of Pehredaar Piya Ki clarified that the decision of ending the show was not a sudden decision. Sumeet Added… He said, "It's not sudden. We have been discussing it internally with the channel ever since the change in time slot was decided. We were skeptical about it and not convinced." They Decided To End The Show Mutually "We wrote the story keeping the prime time audience in mind and change in the slot would have given us no output. Hence, we decided to end the show mutually. It was a difficult call, but we had to do it." Was The Decision Made Because Of The Notice Sent By I&B Ministry? "No. They had asked us to shift the time slot and add a scroll. That's it. After watching the show, the ministry was sure that there was nothing wrong or objectionable about the story." Why The Makers Decided To End The Show? "To pull the plug on the show was our decision. We didn't want to do something just for the heck of doing it. We believe in enjoying the process of making a show," Sumeet Upset With The Show’s Abrupt End He further said that he was upset with the show ending in such a way. He added, "It's a very painful process to end the show abruptly. It surely feels bad. Taking a show off air is like suffering a miscarriage." ‘We Work Hard Without Thinking About The Outcome’ "We work hard for each of our creation, without thinking about the outcome. Whether the show works or not, we put in the same amount of hard work and passion. We didn't want to wait for the audience to reject our show." PPK Makers To Come Up With A New Show! Sumeet Added, "We treat audience as an asset so we don't want to lose them. We will return with a new show and the same team very soon." New Show Is On The Way? "In fact, we have started working on the same. The next show will have a better story. The actors will be with us till then." Makers Planning For A Sequel Of PPK! According to Tellychakkar reports, "The makers are planning to bring a sequel of Pehredaar Piya Ki. The show will take a leap of 10 years in the storyline. The makers plan to have an outdoor shoot for their show which is slated to commence by September 25."

