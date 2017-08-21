 »   »   » Pehredaar Piya Ki To Take A Leap; Beyhadh Gets New Time Slot!

Sony TV's show Pehredaar Piya Ki is in news for the wrong reasons. We had recently reported about the viewers' online campaign and the press conference that was held by the makers to clarify about the content of the show.

But, BCCC went ahead and held a meeting with the channel. The authority asked the channel to shift the show to late night slot, and also to run disclaimer stating that the show does not promote the concept of child marriage. Read on to know more...