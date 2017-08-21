 »   »   » Pehredaar Piya Ki To Take A Leap; Beyhadh Gets New Time Slot!

Sony TV's show Pehredaar Piya Ki is in news for the wrong reasons. We had recently reported about the viewers' online campaign and the press conference that was held by the makers to clarify about the content of the show.
But, BCCC went ahead and held a meeting with the channel. The authority asked the channel to shift the show to late night slot, and also to run disclaimer stating that the show does not promote the concept of child marriage. Read on to know more...
Beyhadh & PPK Time Slot Change
The fans will be relieved to know that the show will be shifted to 10 pm slot and Beyhadh will be aired at 8.30 pm from August 22. Also, Pehredaar Piya Ki will take a leap.
PPK Post-Leap Story
A progressive storyline of 30-year-old Diya (Tejaswi Prakash Wayangankar) and 21-year-old Ratan will be shown.
The Controversy Is Not The Reason For The Leap!
A source was quoted by a leading daily as saying, "The leap will happen at the scheduled time. It's not that this leap is happening because of all the controversy or the petition that has been filed. The leap was always supposed to take place in October, three months from the day -July 17 - the show went on air."
Tejaswi Is Happy With The New Time Slot
Tejaswi was quoted as saying, "Truth will always prevail. I am happy with the new time slot as 10 pm is also prime time. Had our show been moved from 8.30 pm to 6.30 pm, I would have felt bad."
Tejaswi Talks About The Leap
About the leap, the actress said, "How does it make any difference? I think people are just obsessed with talking about the show, be it about the leap or the time slot."
Tejaswi Adds…
"I have been part of other shows where the time has changed or the leap has happened, but there has never such buzz the way it is right now. The buzz is going to be even more if the leap happens."
Tejaswi About Her Role Post-Leap…
"We had a bank of 15 episodes and we are already shooting ahead of that, so I can only tell you about my character right now."
Suyyash Rai Is Happy With The Recent Development
Suyyash Rai, who is also seen on the show, was quoted by the leading daily as saying, "Most of the people who complained against the show have not watched it. And I can bet on that. In India, people just want entertainment and they would do anything to get that."