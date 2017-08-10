 »   »   » Pehredaar Piya Ki: Viewers Start A Campaign To Ban The Show; Here’s What Tejaswi Has To Say…

Sony TV's show Pehredaar Piya Ki has been receiving a lot of flak from the viewers for its concept. The viewers are upset that the show is sending a wrong message to the kids, moreover the show is aired at primetime!

The viewers have started an online petition (campaign) to ban the show. They feel the content is 'obnoxious and perverted' and create a negative impact in children. Read on to know what the viewers said on their online petition (Change.org). Also, check out what the lead actress of the show, Tejaswi Prakash Wayangankar has to say in defence of the show...

Priyanka Bhosale "Such regression cannot be passed on as entertainment and no, this cannot be defended as 'art imitates life's, especially not when it justifies such archiac thinking." Sagar Kumar "Its totally non sense serial, it should be banned, such baseless bullshit things are ruining over culture." Aanchal Agarwal "Its ridiculous.what we are representing our children and what kind of social values . This should be put off immediately." Lotika Rao "The absolute rubbish that is broadcast in the name of soaps is ruining our society. These channels must have social responsibility." Krishnendu Bhattacharya "Fully convinced that this serial would otherwise induct pathological syndrome in our kids during their adolescence period and would cause havoc in society." Prachi Tyagi "We are being regressive instead of being progressive! This serial is utter nonsense! Please stop this atrocity!" PPK Actress Tejaswi Says The Content Of The Show Is Progressive Tejaswi was quoted by IANS as saying, "I think it's really progressive. But again, a lot of people believe in judging a book by its cover..." People Love Being Judgemental! "They love being judgemental and people have nothing better to do than judging somebody else's work. Then okay, what can I do?" Has Small Screen Hit A New Low? People in the industry feel the content on small screen has hit a new low, but the actress doesn't feel so. She added, "I feel it's just a story and fiction. It's just a story that we are telling people. So how can you judge any story?" Tejaswi Adds…. "You like it okay, you don't like it, so, you don't like it. We are not professors, we are not trying to teach you anything." Tejaswi Drew Comparison Between GoT & PPK!! "It also happened in Game Of Thrones... People love Game Of Thrones and if same thing happens in Pehredaar Piya Ki, then it's an issue." Do The Criticisms Affect Her? "No, I'm an actor. I just get my script, go on the set and I perform. Honestly, I'm not on a lot of social sites to be aware of any such comments... I am only active on Instagram."

Criticisms Should Be Answered By Creatives!



The actress added, "Nobody calls and says anything to me. It's probably the creatives... They should talk to the creatives about the criticism."



Honeymoon Scene On The Show



On the show, Ratan and Diya are shown going on their honeymoon, which led to the audiences' disgust. When asked about the same, Tejaswi said that it's not like the normal 'suhaag raat'.

Tejaswi Feels They Haven't Shown Anything Wrong On The Show!



She added, "Obviously, me and Ratan are not married to have babies. It's different. Once people watch it and then they find it yucky or anything, then I would be fine and understand. There is nothing wrong that we have shown."

For the uninitiated, Pehredaar Piya Ki is set in the background of Royal Rajasthan. Tejaswi Prakash Wayangankar plays the role of 18-year-old Princess Diya, who marries nine-year-old groom Ratan Singh (played by Afaan Khan) in order to guard him!

(With IANS Inputs)