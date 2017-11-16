 »   »   » Puneesh-Bandgi, Gautam-Diandra, Karishma-Upen…8 Contestants Who Got Intimate In The Bigg Boss House!

We can't imagine Bigg Boss house without a love story! And whenever there is a love story (be it fake or real), the TRP shoots up! Every season, the makers try to rope-in the real couples and even sometimes, their exes are roped-in on the show.

In the previous season, they tried to link-up Monalisa and Manu Punjabi, as they used to be together. But the duo always claimed that they are just friends. Later, Mona's boyfriend, Vikrant Singh Rajpoot was invited on the show and they got married. Couples like, Rochelle-Keith and Suyyash-Kishwer, who were dating were also roped-in for the show. But there were only a few who grabbed eyeballs. Here's the list of contestants who got cosy on the show...

1. Puneesh-Bandgi Puneesh Sharma and Bandgi Kalra's romance is the hot topic of discussion. With each passing day, both of them are seen getting closer. They were also seen kissing after the lights went off! Even after Salman Khan warning them to be careful, in the recent episode, they were seen locking themselves in the bathroom! Bandgi Kalra's boyfriend, Dennis Nagpal had also announced his break up, after watching them closer. 2. Benafsha-Priyank Benafsha Soonawala and Priyank Sharma claim as friends, but are often seen closer. Shockingly, in the recent episode, the duo shared a bed after the lights were turned off! This may be because Ben was upset as she was sure that she will be getting eliminated and can't be in the house with Priyank! Outside the house, although Priyank's girlfriend has decided to stay away from him, Ben's boyfriend is waiting for her to come out of the house to take any further decision. 3. Gautam-Diandra Gautam Gulati and Diandra Soares' steamy romance and sizzling chemistry shocked the viewers. Diandra grabbed eyeballs when she locked herself with Gautam in the bathroom. She even kissed him in front of everyone! 4. Karishma-Upen Another couple, whose romance made it to, was Karishma Tanna and Upen Patel! The couple were seen locking lips when the rest of the housemates were asleep. They were also tagged as UpMa by the then host, Farah Khan. 5. Tanisha-Armaan Tanisha Mukherjee and Armaan Kohli were seen spending cosy moments on the show. Salman had also warned the couple. 6. Kushal-Gauhar Kushal Tandon and Gauhar Khan were tagged as GauShal by their fans. The duo expressed their love for each other openly and they even fought for each other. 7. Veena-Ashmit Veena and Ashmit were often spotted flirting and whispering to each other without the microphones. Their heated romance in the house grabbed eyeballs! 8. Payal-Rahul Apparently, Rahul Mahajan and Payal Rohtagi were dating for a long time even before the beginning of their season of Bigg Boss. The duo confirmed their display of love in the swimming pool. But, trouble arrived in the form of Monica Bedi in the Bigg Boss house. Rahul left Payal for Monica!

MUST Read! Bigg Boss 11's Hina Khan TROLLED Hilariously For Her Drama During Pooh's Sacrifice!