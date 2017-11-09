 »   »   » Ragini MMS Returns’ Karishma Sharma Is TOO HOT To Handle In The SIZZLING Photoshoot!

We had reported about the Bollywood film, Ragini MMS getting a digital makeover. Karishma Sharma, who was seen on television shows, Pavitra Rishta and Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, plays an important role in Ekta Kapoor's web-series, Ragini MMS Returns.

Karishma has shared a few pictures from the latest photoshoot. Believe us! You cannot take your eyes off these pictures! Have a look...

Karishma Sharma Bold Photoshoot Sharing this picture, Karishma wrote, "My one hour photoshoot 😉 More pictures coming soon ❤️

Shot by my favourite @amitkhannaphotography, Muh @makeupbyanshu, Styled by @prashantmangasuli." Captain This! Posting another picture, Karishma asked her fans to caption it! Recently, the actress crossed half million followers on Instagram. She thanked fans for their love and support. (Shot By: Amit Khanna Photography) Karishma Sharma In Sizzling Photoshoot Karishma wrote, "Half a million ❤️😁😁💃🏻💃🏻 Thank you everyone for so much love and support, wouldn't be possible without you guys. I love all of you!" (Shot By: Amit Khanna Photography) Karishma Sharma Is Too Hot To Handle! She further wrote, "And Thank you so much @teamvanityindia and @pakkhi for Hair and makeup for this celebrating look ❤️❤️Smile for no reason and for every reason because happy girls are the prettiest 💃🏻." (Shot By: Amit Khanna Photography) Karishma Says… In the recent interview to an entertainment portal, Karishma has confirmed that she doesn't mind going topless if the script demands! Karishma In Ragini MMS Talking about the show, Karishma had said, "I was clearly told right from the beginning about the magnitude of boldness in Ragini MMS Returns. Nothing came to me suddenly. Importantly, nothing was thrust on me." Karishma Is The ‘Queen Of Instagram’! Karishma is super active on social media. The actress' saucy videos and pictures have gained so much attention that she has even been labelled as the queen of Instagram!

(Images Source: Instagram)