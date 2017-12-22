 »   »   » INSIDE PICS: Surbhi Jyoti, Asha-Rithvik, Nia Sharma & Others Attend Ravi Dubey’s Pre-birthday Bash

Television's popular actor, Ravi Dubey will be ringing in his birthday tomorrow (December 23). His wife, Sargun Mehta threw a pre-birthday bash for Ravi on Thursday night (December 21). The who's who from the television industry attended the party.

It was a sort of Khatron Ke Khiladi 8 reunion as his friends, Rithvik Dhanjani, Karan Wahi, Nia Sharma, Manveer Gujjar, Shantanu Maheshwari, Shiny Doshi, and others - Asha Negi, Raqesh Bapat, Ridhi Dogra, Karan V Grover, Shashank Vyas, Arjun Bijlani are a few who attended Ravi's pre-birthday bash.

Ravi Dubey Pre-birthday Bash Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta are known for hosting grand parties. Ravi's pre-birthday bash was a grand affair. Ravi was seen cutting the cake while his wife beside him! Adaa Khan With Karan Wahi & Karan V Grover Apparently, the party was held at ‘The stadium Bar' in Mumbai. In this picture, Adaa Khan shared pictures snapped with Karan Wahi and Karan V Grover. Surbhi With Asha & Rithvik Television celebrities shared pictures and videos on social media. Surbhi shared a few pictures on her Insta stories. In this picture, Surbhi is seen taking a selfie with Asha Negi and Rithvik Dhanjani. Adaa Wishes Ravi Adaa Khan too, shared a few pictures on her Instagram. Sharing a picture snapped with Ravi, Adaa wrote, "Happiest birthday @ravidubey2312 may god bless u always 🤗🤘🏻😍 #respect 🤘🏻." Adaa With Nia, Shashank & Arjun Adaa also shared a picture snapped with Nia Sharma, Shashank Vyas and her Naagin co-actor, Arjun Bijlani. Going by the picture, it looks like the actor had a lot of fun at the party. Nia At Ravi’s Pre-birthday Party Nia Sharma and Ravi Dubey are friends since Jamai Raja days. They together participated on Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 8 as well. Nia shared a picture snapped with Ravi on her Insta story. Nia With Kushal & Aamir Ali Nia shared a picture of cake which she captioned as 'Raviii Dubeyyyyy happpyyyyy buddayyyy'. Nia shared a video and a few pictures on her Insta story. (In Pic: Aamir Ali and Kushal Tandon with Nia Sharma)

Bigg Boss 11: WHAT! Did Vikas Gupta Kiss Akash Dadlani Forcibly?