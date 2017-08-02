 »   »   » Relax Guys! Disha Vakani Aka Dayaben Is Not Getting Replaced On Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

The longest running popular sitcom show of SAB TV, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's fans were upset to learn that Disha Vakani, popularly known as Dayaben, was getting replaced on the show. It was said that the actress is quitting the show owing to her real life pregnancy.

It was said that Disha would be replaced by Giaa Manek. But, the makers realised the audience sentiment and decided to offer Disha, an extended leave.

A source was quoted by a leading daily as saying, "The makers don't want to replace Disha. She is an integral part of the show. They will concentrate on the other characters in her absence."

The producer of the show, Asit Modi was quoted by the leading daily as saying, "Disha is working at the moment, so, we've not thought of the next step."

The makers are utilising Disha's availability such that her one day of shoot can be used for five to six episodes. He further added, "This ensures that she doesn't have to keep returning to the set. Makers have taken close-ups shots and will also arrange shoots at her home."

Disha's mad antics and her unique voice add life to the show. We hope the audiences will heave a sigh of relief, as the actress is not getting replaced.