 »   »   » #EndOfEra! RIP Shashi Kapoor: Vivek Dahiya, Karan Patel, Nakuul Mehta & Other TV Stars Express Grief

Veteran actor, Shashi Kapoor breathed his last yesterday on December 4, 2017 after a prolonged illness at the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital. The actor was known for his charming looks and dynamic personality. He ruled the silver screen in the decade of 70s and 80s.

Upon the news of his death, television actors took to the social media to express their grief and condolences over the passing away of the veteran actor.

Karan Patel "Another charming and legendary soul departs for the heavenly adobe. RIP Shashi Kapoor sir ...! May your dimpled smile continue to spread the selfless kindness of yours in the heavens too ...! 🙏🙏" Nakuul Mehta‏ "I was once told that he showed up as audience at one of our stagings at Prithvi. That pretty much has been the high point of my career, yet. Thank you for your movies & keeping it real in the times of adrenalin charged angry young men. #ShashiKapoor." Mohsin Khan‏ "It rains as we weep😔 #shashikapoor A Superstar..A family Man." "#shashikapoor I know he will meet his beloved Wife up there in the heavens and they'll be together once again and for eternity." Upen Patel‏ "RIP #ShashiKapoor ... one of my fav actors of hindi cinema .. thank you for inspiring me .. you will live on through your cinema xxx🙏🏽" Karanvir Bohra‏ Sharing this picture, KVB wrote, "My heart aches to see legends leave this mortal world and join among the angels.#shashikapoor sir you, your legacy, your charm wool be missd for ever." Vivek Dahiya‏ Posting this picture, Vivek wrote, "An inspiration and reference point for all aspiring actors. #ShashiKapoor, personified charm & grace. His performances carved in my memory forever, especially Deewar & that heartfelt line.."Mere pass Maa Hai." #RIP #AnEndOFAnEra." Ajaz Khan‏ "May God bless the soul of veteran actor #Shahi_Kapoor. No one could ever say the way he said 'Mere paas....Maa hai ' #ShashiKapoor." Sophie Choudhary‏ Sharing this picture, Sophie wrote, "This is how I want to remember him..the smile that won millions of hearts, the charmer, the gentleman, the enigmatic, handsome movie star whose films I grew up watching..RIP Shashiji ..Heartbroken but when I think of u in ur movies, all I want to do is smile❤️🙏🏼 #ShashiKapoor." Ekta Kapoor‏ "The king of romance, whose charm left every women in awe. The jewel of our industry #ShashiKapoor ji is no more. You will be missed Sir. RIP🙏" Raj Nayak‏ "He personified charm & grace. A brilliant & handsome actor. His performances etched in my memory forever, especially Deewar & that heartfelt line.."Mere pass Maa Hai." You will be missed Sir! #RIP #ShashiKapoor."

