 »   »   » Saath Nibhana Saathiya Actor Vishal Singh Is Dating Indonesian Actress!

Vishal Singh, who was seen on Star Plus' popular show Saath Nibhana Saathiya, is in love with Indonesian actress Jessica Iskandar! The actor confirmed that he is dating Jessica.

According to report, Vishal met Jessia two and a half months ago on the sets of the show, Pesbukers in Indonesia. The duo hit off instantly. Jessica is a single mother to a three-year-old son.

Vishal was quoted by Spotboye as saying, "I just want to say that Jessica has made me realise that I had an empty space in my life for a long time which she has filled. I am a better person because of her. She is the sweetest and I am lucky to have a girl like her in my life."

The actor is currently in Indonesia shooting for television shows.

Indian shows are popular in Indonesia and they recently welcomed many television actors. A few of them - Arjit Taneja, Mrunal Thakur, Shakti Arora, Radhika Madan and others were also seen doing Indonesian Television shows.

Recently, there were also rumours that Arjit and Mrunal, who were shooting in Indonesia, are dating each other. But Mrunal's boyfriend, Sharad Tripathi denied the rumours.