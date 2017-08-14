 »   »   » Saathiya Actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee Releases Her First Album; Dedicates It To Kanhaji!

Devoleena Bhattacharjee, who rose to fame with her role Gopi Bahu from Saath Nibhana Saathiya, had recently made an announcement regarding her first album.

The actress wrote, "When devotion took shelter in music, the world got a new reason to croon his glory. I joyously present to you a rendition celebrating his glory. #janmasthamispecial #Sarthakfilmsentertainment #Onboardfilms #Musicisdevotion😊🙏🏻😇."

Today (August 14), on the occasion Krishna Janmastami, the actress released the album that is dedicated to her Kanhaji (Lord Krishna). It has to be recalled that the actress was a devotee of Lord Krishna, on the show as well!

Sharing the video and the YouTube link of the song, Devoleena wrote, "On this auspicious day of janmasthmi i am releasing my first album dedicated to my kanhaji."

She further wrote, "Need all your love and support as always for my new journey . First association of Sarthak films entertainment with @onboardfilms many more to come. #janmasthamispecial #Sarthakfilmsentertainment #krishan #kanha #DevoleenaBhattacharjee #devotion #spiritual #loveindonesia."

Devoleena's industry friends and her fans have been congratulating her and praising the song.

The actress has already impressed the fans with her acting skills; will she build a fan base as a singer?

Did you like the song? Hit the comment box to share your views...