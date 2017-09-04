 »   »   » Saath Nibhana Saathiya Last Day Shoot! Mohammad Nazim, Devoleena Bhattacharjee & Others Bid Goodbye!

Star Plus' popular show Saath Nibhana Saathiya is going off air. The show will be replaced by Tu Sooraj Main Saanjh Piyaji that was aired during the afternoon slot. Saathiya team is all set to wrap up on July 23.

The team recently shot for the last episode. Mohammad Nazim, Devoleena Bhattacharjee and other actors were seen rejoicing for one last time. The actors thanked the fans for their immense love and support. Check out pictures from the last day of the shoot and read on what the actors have to say...

Mohammad Nazim Mohammad Nazim shared a few pictures from the last day of shooting and wrote, "Sathiya ending last day shooting #saathnibhanasaathiya luv you all and thank you so much #Allahterashukarhai🙏🙏🙏🙏." Mohammad Nazim With Saathiya Team Sharing another group picture, Nazim wrote, "Happy ending Sathiya #last day shooting #saathnibhanasaathiya #Allahterashukarhai🙏." Mohammad Nazim With Vandana & Devoleena He shared a picture snapped with Vandana Vithlani and Devoleena and wrote, "STORY OF SATHIYA ending part # @devoleena @vandana_vithlani #shooting Sathiya modi privaar#Allahterashukarhai🙏." Saathiya Team Rejoicing Together For One Last Time! Nazim posted this picture and wrote, "जिस चीज़ के में लायक नहीं था हंस चीज़ से मुझे नवाज़ा है वो कोई और नहीं सबसे बड़ा मेरा अल्लाह है #saathnibhanasaathiya #naaz #jaggi #thankyou #Allahterashukarhai🙏🙏🙏." Devoleena Bhattacharjee Devoleena Bhattacharjee shared this picture and wrote, "Thank you Thank you Thank you Soooooo much for being my strength,guide,support....😊😊🙏🏻🙏🏻😘😘." Devoleena Thanks Fans The actress shared a video in which she was seen enjoying the rain. She wrote, "Happy Monsoon Everyone....Okay words will fall shorter to express my gratitude and love towards u all....Thank you Saathiya😍🙏🏻 #gratitude #end #newbiginning #newoppurtunities #newlife #monsoon #nostalgic #love u allllll #lastdayshoot." Rashmi Singh Rashmi Singh too, shared a few pictures from the last day of the shoot and wrote, "#lastday #saathnibhanasaathiya #besties Acha chalte hain Duaaon mein yaad rakhna hamare zikr ka zubaan pe swaad rakhna🙏." Priya Tandon Priya Tandon shared a video and a few pictures, and wrote, "Ultimate madness coming to an end #lastday #saathnibhanasaathiya #sns @shrutiprakash @viciousvishal @priyamarathe @khilji_nazim @amarupadhyay_official." Shruti Prakash Shruti Prakash, who plays the role of Sita, shared a picture and wrote, "Last scene !😕 You guys have poured so much of love to this show and also to all the newbies, that is a few of us who are just a few months old! Thank you so much 😊❤️." Priya Marathe Priya Marathe, who plays the role of Bhavani on the show, shared the picture and wrote, "All's well tht ends well.. @priya_tandon1 @shrutiprakash @tanyasharma27 Vishal, Rohit, Paras, Nazim..." Rohit Suchanti Rohit Suchanti, who plays the role of Ricky on the show, shared this picture and wrote, "rohitsuchanti06Last day of the shoot 💖❤,, thank you for all the love!!." Rohit, Tanya & Amar Sharing a picture snapped with Amar Upadhyay and Tanya Sharma, Rohit wrote, "And we done ❤.!! Whatever happens.....happens for good 🤗 #stayblessed #keepworking😎." Rohit With Rupal Rohit posted a picture snapped with Rupal Patel and wrote, "Got to learn so many good things from her about acting, blessed to work with such good actors amd improving each day I worked there.. A BIG THANK YOU TO ALL OFF YOU!! SEE YOU GUYS SOON 💖❤."

Well, we are sure the fans are going to miss their favourite show especially their favourite jodi - Gopi and Jaggi! Hit the comment box to share your views...