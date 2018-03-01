 »   »   » Saath Nibhana Saathiya Actress Lovey Sasan Has Found Her Love; To Get Married In 2018!

How Lovey Met Koushik?

Lovey was quoted by a leading daily as saying, "It is sort of an arranged-cum-love match. My bhabhi introduced me to Koushik on a common WhatsApp group as she thought he was a perfect match for me." (Image Source: BCCL/TOI)

Koushik Didn’t Know Lovey Is An Actress!

The actress revealed that Koushik learnt Lovey was an actress only after he looked up on internet. She also revealed that he is her fan after he watched her show!

What Lovey Loves About Koushik?

Lovey was quoted by the leading daily as saying, "He is a positive and sensible guy. I also get to learn so much from him. Our relationship is growing stronger with every passing day and I feel blessed to have him in my life."

About Marriage…

The couple plans to get engaged later this year, but wedding will happen only next year as they want to focus on their respective careers.

Lovey Promises to Return Soon…

Lovey recently quit Saathiya. There were rumours that Lovey quit the show after a heated argument with the director. But there were also reports that stated Lovey quit the show as she was not comfortable playing older character. But the actress says that she quit the show for personal reason. She also promised that she will return soon.