 »   »   » Saath Nibhana Saathiya Actress Lovey Sasan Has Found Her Love; To Get Married In 2018!

Lovey Sasan, who played the role of Paridhi on the show Saath Nibhana Saathiya, has found love of her life. Apparently, the actress is planning to tie the knot with Bengaluru based businessman Koushik Krishnamurthy in 2018! Read on to know what the actress has to say about her beau...
How Lovey Met Koushik?
Lovey was quoted by a leading daily as saying, "It is sort of an arranged-cum-love match. My bhabhi introduced me to Koushik on a common WhatsApp group as she thought he was a perfect match for me."
Koushik Didn’t Know Lovey Is An Actress!
The actress revealed that Koushik learnt Lovey was an actress only after he looked up on internet. She also revealed that he is her fan after he watched her show!
What Lovey Loves About Koushik?
Lovey was quoted by the leading daily as saying, "He is a positive and sensible guy. I also get to learn so much from him. Our relationship is growing stronger with every passing day and I feel blessed to have him in my life."
About Marriage…
The couple plans to get engaged later this year, but wedding will happen only next year as they want to focus on their respective careers.
Lovey Promises to Return Soon…
Lovey recently quit Saathiya. There were rumours that Lovey quit the show after a heated argument with the director. But there were also reports that stated Lovey quit the show as she was not comfortable playing older character. But the actress says that she quit the show for personal reason. She also promised that she will return soon.
Lovey was quoted by the leading daily as saying, "I left 'Saath Nibhaana Saathiya' after being a part of it for almost three years, during which the show went in for three generation leaps. I needed a break due to personal reasons, but I will surely return with something good."
Before she left the show, she had also shared a touching message on her social networking account. She had thanked her fans. She also thanked the makers of the show for considering her for the character of "PARIDHI" which will always be very special to her. The actress wished the show a lot of success.
Will Lovey Continue To Work After Marriage?
"I plan to continue working after marriage. My future in-laws are progressive and love to watch me on screen. However, apart from acting, I also plan to explore other avenues in the entertainment business."
Lovey is active on social media and keeps her fans updated with her latest pictures and projects. We hope the actress come back with a back on small screen soon as her fans are waiting for her. What say guys? Hit the comment box to share your views....