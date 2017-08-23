 »   »   » Saathiya Actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee Stuns Everyone With Sizzling HOT Photoshoot! (PICS)

Devoleena Bhattacharjee, who became a household name with her role Gopi Bahu on Star Plus' popular long running show, Saath Nibhana Saathiya, stunned everyone on her birthday.

The actress, who is known for her onscreen traditional image, flaunting sarees, shocked her fans with the latest photoshoot. The actress is seen in completely new 'bold' avatar. Have a look at a few pictures from the photoshoot... Also check out what the actress has to say about her makeover...

Devoleena We probably first saw Devoleena's bold avatar when she shared a beach picture. Sharing the picture, Devoleena wrote, "The Tan will fade,but the Memories will last forever!!💞 #beachlover." Devoleena’s Bold Avatar The actress stunned everyone on her birthday by sharing a bold photoshoot picture. She wrote, "Someone I love the most was born today....And Thats Me...❤️❤️❤️. Pc- @sachin113photographer." Devoleena Sizzling HOT Photoshoot Sharing another picture from the photoshoot, the Saathiya actress wrote, "B a girl with brain. A woman with attitude. And a lady with Class!! P.c - @sachin113photographer Styling - @stylebysugandhasood." Reason For The Photoshoot When asked the reason for the photoshoot, Devoleena was quoted by Bollywoodlife as saying, "No special reason, just for a change. It's my hobby to get clicked." Devoleena In A Bold Avatar It has to be recalled that Hina Khan, who had quit Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai had also underwent a major transformation. Like Devoleena, Hina too, was seen as simple bahu on YRKKH. Devoleena Looks Gorgeous In Her New Avatar When asked whether photoshoots have become an easy way to break free from the on-screen image, Devoleena said, "None of us have had a bad image that needs to be changed."

Like Hina, is Devoleena all set to surprise her fans by bagging a daring show?

