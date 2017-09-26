 »   »   » Salman Khan Gets A HUGE Paycheck For Bigg Boss; Beats World's Highest Paid TV Actors!

Salman Khan will be back with Bigg Boss 11. We had recently revealed as to how the actor's remuneration has become the topic of discussion. It was said that the actor is being paid a whooping amount, and is the highest paid Bollywood actor on Television.

Now according to the latest reports, Salman is now the highest paid actor on TV in the world? Read on to know how...

If we go by the numbers, then Salman Khan is highest paid Bollywood actor on Television!

However, Colors denied the reports and called it rumours! The channel didn't reveal the exact figure on Salman's paycheck.