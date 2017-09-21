 »   »   » Salman Khan Is Highest Paid Bollywood Actor On Television, Thanks To Bigg Boss!

Salman Khan Is Highest Paid Bollywood Actor On Television, Thanks To Bigg Boss!

Posted By:
Subscribe to Filmibeat

Forget Television actors entering Bollywood industry! Now, Bollywood actors are entering television industry, which apparently, has become the huge medium for them to earn big money.

Salman Khan and Shahrukh Khan are two big stars who have re-entered the television industry with the shows, Bigg Boss and Ted Talks. Salman Khan's remuneration has always been the topic of discussion. Read on...

Salman Is Paid A Huge Amount For Bigg Boss!

Salman Is Paid A Huge Amount For Bigg Boss!

According to Tellychakkar report, Salman Khan has been paid a huge amount to host the show, as the makers didn't want to lose the star.

Salman Has Been Hosting The Show Since A Long Time

Salman Has Been Hosting The Show Since A Long Time

It has to be recalled that Salman has been hosting the show since Season 4. This will be eighth time that he will be hosting the show.

Why People Watch Bigg Boss?

Why People Watch Bigg Boss?

One of the prime reasons people watch Bigg Boss is because of Salman Khan and makers couldn't afford to lose him.

How Much Is Salman Being Paid?

How Much Is Salman Being Paid?

Last year Salman was paid Rs 8 Crores per episode. According to the report, he is apparently being paid Rs 11 Crores per episode (i.e., Rs 22 Crores per week)!

Salman Highest Paid Bollywood Actor On TV Industry?

Salman Highest Paid Bollywood Actor On TV Industry?

If this report is true then, Salman will be the highest paid Bollywood actor on Television. What about his contemporaries?

Salman Vs Shahrukh

Salman Vs Shahrukh

It has to be recalled that his competitor, Shahrukh Khan was also paid a whopping amount of Rs 30 Crores, a week for Ted Talk. But SRK shot only for seven days, and Salman will be shooting for 15 weeks. Now you can imagine Salman's paycheck!

Please Wait while comments are loading...
Go to : Photos
Go to : Videos
Go to : Wallpapers

Television Photos

Go to : Television Photos