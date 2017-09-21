 »   »   » Salman Khan Is Highest Paid Bollywood Actor On Television, Thanks To Bigg Boss!

Forget Television actors entering Bollywood industry! Now, Bollywood actors are entering television industry, which apparently, has become the huge medium for them to earn big money.
Salman Khan and Shahrukh Khan are two big stars who have re-entered the television industry with the shows, Bigg Boss and Ted Talks. Salman Khan's remuneration has always been the topic of discussion. Read on...
Salman Is Paid A Huge Amount For Bigg Boss!
According to Tellychakkar report, Salman Khan has been paid a huge amount to host the show, as the makers didn't want to lose the star.
Salman Has Been Hosting The Show Since A Long Time
It has to be recalled that Salman has been hosting the show since Season 4. This will be eighth time that he will be hosting the show.
Why People Watch Bigg Boss?
One of the prime reasons people watch Bigg Boss is because of Salman Khan and makers couldn't afford to lose him.
How Much Is Salman Being Paid?
Last year Salman was paid Rs 8 Crores per episode. According to the report, he is apparently being paid Rs 11 Crores per episode (i.e., Rs 22 Crores per week)!
Salman Highest Paid Bollywood Actor On TV Industry?
If this report is true then, Salman will be the highest paid Bollywood actor on Television. What about his contemporaries?