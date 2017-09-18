 »   »   » Sanaya Irani & Nia Sharma Have A Blast On Their Birthdays (PICS)

Sanaya Irani and Nia Sharma share their birthday, September 17. The actors had a blast on their special day, as they celebrated it with their close friends.
Sanaya’s Birthday Party
Sanaya Irani rang in her 34th birthday with her husband, Mohit Sehgal, and close friends - Barun Sobti, Ridhi Dogra, Akshay Dogra, Gautam Hegde and others.
Sanaya’s Pool Party
Sanaya had a pool party. The actress and her friends seem to have enjoyed every bit of it. Sharing this picture, Sanaya wrote, "Water baby 💦💦💦 Birthday fun 🤗🤗🤗."
Sanaya Parties With Husband & Friends
She shared another picture with her friends and wrote, "My people 😘😘😘. Happy Birthday to me 💃💃💃. #blessed #thankful."
Sanaya Thanks Fans
Sanaya thanked her fans for wishing her on the special day. Sharing the video, Sanaya wrote, "Thankyou everyone 😘😘😘.Feel so loved and blessed 😇😇😇."
Gautam Hegde
Sharing a picture, Gautam wrote, "We are only pretending to look excited! We are so fried because we took the wrong route and missed the Mumbai Pune Expressway! Only if we had listened to Ridhi and the Google Maps lady! #leggo #bambaisegayepoona #birthday #journey #packofwolves #misfits #roadtrip."
Ridhi Wishes Sanaya…
"Happy birthday sanaaaayaaaaaa. My wish for you is may the world all around you be as pure and positive as your soul is. I wish u all of the universe's love, light and luck. Cheers to you and your awesomeness...I truly love you girl...@sanayairani."
Gautam Hegde Wishes Sanaya
Gautam shared a lengthy message wishing and praising Sanaya. He wrote, "To someone whose company I cherish as much as her cookies I relish! #happybirthdaysanaya #lifeisbeautiful #yehdostee #friendsinarms #happiness #sanayairani #partytime #poolparty."
Nia Sharma Celebrates Her Birthday
Nia Sharma partied with her close friends on her special day, at one of Mumbai's newly opened hotspots. Anita Hassanandani, her husband, Rohit Reddy, were present at the occasion.
Nia Sharma’s Birthday
Nia shared a few pictures from her party and wrote, "This looks pretty lit a Pre-birthday for someone With absolutely no plans to celebrate.. ..🤦♀️🎉🎉🎉🎉🎂🎂🎂counting."
