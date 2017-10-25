 »   »   » Congratulations! Saraswatichandra Actor Gautam Rode Gets Engaged To Pankhuri Awasthy!

Congratulations! Saraswatichandra Actor Gautam Rode Gets Engaged To Pankhuri Awasthy!

Posted By:
Subscribe to Filmibeat

Saraswatichandra actor, Gautam Rode has surprised the fans with his engagement news. The actor got engaged to Pankhuri Awasthy during Diwali.

Gautam and Pankhuri met on the sets of Suryaputra Karn. Read on to know more . . .

Gautam & Pankhuri Engaged

Gautam & Pankhuri Engaged

A source close to the couple was quoted by BT, "They had a small roka ceremony attended by their families. Both Gautam and Pankhuri are introverts and they have always remained guarded about their personal lives." (Image Source: Instagram)

Gautam & Pankhuri Engaged During Diwali

Gautam & Pankhuri Engaged During Diwali

The source further added, "They have been together for almost two years now and decided to get engaged during Diwali, making it even more special for their loved ones."

Gautam Confirms

Gautam Confirms

Gautam, too, confirmed the reports. He was quoted by TOI as saying, "Yes, Pankhuri and I recently got engaged and I feel lucky to have found a life partner like her. We share the same wavelength and she has fit into my family perfectly."

Pankhuri Confirms

Pankhuri Confirms

Pankhuri said, "We have taken the first step. The families have wholeheartedly welcomed our union. In Gautam, I have found the answer to all my dreams. I'm eagerly looking forward to the most important phase of my life."

Gautam & Pankhuri’s Wedding Date

Gautam & Pankhuri’s Wedding Date

When asked about their wedding date, Pankhuri said that they are yet to decide the date. She said, "Our families will sit together and decide the date. It will be sometime next year."

We congratulate the newly engaged couple.

Read more about: gautam rode, saraswatichandra
Please Wait while comments are loading...
Go to : Photos
Go to : Videos
Go to : Wallpapers

Television Photos

Go to : Television Photos