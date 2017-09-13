 »   »   » Sargun Mehta’s Extended Birthday Celebrations With Her Girl Gang – Sanaya Irani, Asha Negi & Others

The party is not over! Sargun Mehta, who rang in her birthday on September 6, had her birthday celebrations yesterday (September 12). The reason for her extended birthday celebrations was her husband Ravi Dubey.

Apparently, Ravi was out of town due to work commitments, on Sargun Mehta's birthday. Hence, the celebrations got extended! Well, the way Sargun and her girl gang partied will make any girl jealous. Have a look at the pictures...