Sargun Mehta’s Extended Birthday Celebrations With Her Girl Gang – Sanaya Irani, Asha Negi & Others

The party is not over! Sargun Mehta, who rang in her birthday on September 6, had her birthday celebrations yesterday (September 12). The reason for her extended birthday celebrations was her husband Ravi Dubey.

Apparently, Ravi was out of town due to work commitments, on Sargun Mehta's birthday. Hence, the celebrations got extended! Well, the way Sargun and her girl gang partied will make any girl jealous. Have a look at the pictures...

Sargun Celebrates Birthday With Her Girl Gang

Asha Negi, Sanaya Irani, Ridhi Dogra graced Sargun's birthday party. The girls were seen posing with the birthday girl Sargun.

Ridhi & Sargun

Ridhi shared a few pictures from the party and wrote, "'When you find people who not only tolerate your quirks but celebrate them with glad cries of 'me too!' Be sure to cherish them. Because those weirdos are your tribe.'"

Ridhi Further Wrote…

"...Pls meet some of the weirdos of my life! Whether we meet less or more. We are all heart and genuine???? #aboutlastnight #sargunkibirthdayparty."

Asha Negi & Sargun

Asha too, shared a few pictures and wrote, "What-E-Night!! I usually like chilling at home and most of the time I get lazy to get out of the house.."

Asha Further Wrote…

"... but I don't mind taking that effort if my night turns out to be this happening!! ????????????#dostLog #TheseAreTheSoberPictures @iridhidogra @sargunmehta @_ankiitaa_ @sanayairani

Sargun & Vipul Roy

Vipul Roy, who was also present at the party, shared a picture with the birthday girl and wrote, "Celebration to continue @sargunmehta."

Ravi & Sargun

We had recently reported as to how Ravi showered his love for Sargun by sharing an adorable message and picture on Instagram.

Ravi & Sargun PDA

During the celebration, Sargun was seen cutting the cake and feeding it to her husband, Ravi. The duo didn't shy away from indulging in PDA.

Ravi Kisses Sargun

The fan pages on social media also shared the videos in which the couple were seen kissing on the special night.

