 »   »   » What! Sasural Simar Ka Gets An Extension; Confirms Rohan Mehra!

We had recently reported that Colors' popular show, Sasural Simar Ka will be going off air on September 19. The show was supposed to be replaced by Arjun Bijlani's new show, Ishq Mein Mar Jawaan. We now hear that the show has got an extension for an indefinite period!

A source was quoted by a leading daily as saying, "Arjun Bijlani's show was to replace Sasural Simar Ka and the promos for it were even ready for the 7.30 pm time slot. In fact, Apoorva Agnihotri, too did not take up SSK as it was ending abruptly."

The source further added, "The actors had already been given scripts for the last episode as well. However, last night, the channel and the production had a meeting and the production house was intimated that the show is not going off air on the said date."

Rohan Mehra confirmed the same and said, "Yes, the show has got an extension. We aren't shooting today as the creative team is now figuring out the story line ahead. It's good news for the actors."

"However, this piece of news also came as a surprise to us as most of us had already made travel plans, including me, for next week as our last shoot date was to be this week."