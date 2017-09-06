 »   »   » Sasural Simar Ka To Go Off Air; Arjun Bijlani’s Ishq Mein Mar Jawaan To Replace SSK!

Finally, Sasural Simar Ka is going off air after a run of six years. According to reports, the show will air for the last time on September 19.

Rohan Mehra, who recently joined the show, revealed that he is not shocked as the rumours of the show going off air had been floating even before he became a part of it. Read further...

Rohan Says… Rohan was quoted by TOI as saying, "We have been told that the show is going off air early this month. I am not shocked, as these rumours had been floating even before I became a part of it." Rohan Thought Twice Before Taking Up SSK! He further added, "Honestly, I had thought twice before taking it up, but every project involves a certain amount of risk. Come to think of it, there are new shows that end within a month as well." Rohan Does Not Regret Being A Part Of SSK "So, 'SSK' has been a short yet great journey for me, as I got to play a different character. There are no regrets; it's better to be part of a show, which is ending on a high note." Sasural Simar Ka’s Bizarre Tracks Sasural Simar Ka, which started with the theme of women empowerment, eventually turned out to be a supernatural drama. From Naagins, dayaans and lead actors turning to a fly to copying Game Of Thrones trailer, the show has been under fire for its bizarre tracks. Although many of them hated the tracks, surprisingly, the show garnered good ratings. Arjun Bijlani’s Show To Replace SSK According to the latest report, Arjun Bijlani and Aalisha Panwar's show, Ishq Mein Mar Jawaan, will be replacing the show from September 20. The show is produced by Yash Patnaik under the banner of Beyond Dreams. Ishq Mein Mar Jawaan The promos of the new show have been revealed by the makers. Ishq Mein Mar Jawaan has been shot in the beautiful locations of Manali and Simla. The outdoor shooting has been completed, and the team is now shooting on Mumbai sets. Ishq Mein Mar Jawaan Story... IMMJ is the story of Aarohi, who is a free-spirited girl from the hills, and falls in love with Deep. She dreams of settling down, but she finds herself to be the primary suspect of a series of murders and ends up in jail that too, on the day of her wedding. Aarohi She gets the shock of her life when she gets to know that all these incidents were planned by none other than the person she loved (Deep)! IMMJ Is A Suspense Drama Apparently, the story is based on Sridevi's film Chaalbaaz. Aalisha will be seen playing a character with dual personality, while Arjun portrays a grey character. The show is a suspense drama that involves romance, betrayal and murder.

