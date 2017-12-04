 »   »   » BREATHTAKINGLY B'FUL! See Inside Pictures From Aashka Goradia & Brent Goble's Indian Wedding Now!

Aashka Goradia and Brent Goble Got MARRIED | FilmiBeat

After a white wedding, yesterday (November 3, 2017) Aashka Goradia and Brent Goble performed all the rituals of Indian wedding in Ahmedabad, and we're here with all the inside pictures, which are too stunning to miss!

From Aashka-Brent's romantic pose to Aashka's gorgeous piece of jewellery/lehenga, the Knotting Bells has captured some of the most beautiful moments from the wedding and now it's going viral on the social media! We're sure you don't wanna miss it.

Beautiful Is The Word! Aashka Goradia looks every bit royal in this picture, while striking a pose at the Gulmohur Golf and Country Club, which was decked to the hilt for her regal wedding. Look Of Love! Aashka & Brent look beyond perfect in this picture and we just can't stop staring at this picture, which is filled up with happiness and love. That Neck-piece Looks So Pretty Aashka was looking so beautiful in the pink lehenga designed by the Padmavati designers, Rimple and Harpreet Narula. She paired up her bridal look with Orra jewellery. The Most Loved Pic From Aashka's Wedding When Brent Goble made Aashka Goradia wear the 'mangalsutra' and had us all swooning over their love. Swag Se Swaagat Aashka danced to her mandap accompanied by her squad and see, how cute she looks! 'The Pheras' Any Indian wedding is incomplete without the 'pheras' and here the duo can be seen taking the seven pheras.

On a related note, celebs including Mouni Roy, Adaa Khan, Karanvir Bohra, Abigail Pande, Sanam Johar, Kishwer Merchantt, Asha Negi and Rithwik Dhanjani were amongst those seen in attendance from 'Team Bride'.