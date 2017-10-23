 »   »   » Shabbir Ahluwalia, Surbhi Chandna, Mouni Roy & Others Attend Karanvir-Teejay’s Twins’ B’day Bash

We recently reported as to how Karanvir Bohra and Teejay Sidhu took to social media and shared adorable pictures and messages to wish their twins - twins-Bella and Vienna on their first birthday. The couple also had mega celebrations.
Television celebrities, Karanvir's relatives and Tejaay's relatives from Canada, too, flew down to India to wish the two adorable munchkins on their birthday. Have a look at the pictures...
Bella and Vienna’s Birthday Party
The party was organised at a suburban hotel where the lawn was converted into a playground for kids.
Rakshanda Khan At Bella & Vienna’s Birthday Party
It looks like the theme of the party was angels as many of them were seen with angel wings. (In Pic: Rakshanda Khan with Karanvir Bohra)
Shabbir & Kanchi At Bella and Vienna’s Birthday Party
Kumkum Bhagya actor, Shabbir Ahluwali, and Kanchi Kaul also graced the party with their two kids, Azai and Ivarr.
Adaa Khan At Karanvir & Teejay’s Twins’ Birthday Party
Adaa Khan was present at the party. She also shared a picture of KVB, Teejay and their twins and wrote, "Happiest birthday to my cute angels.... maasi loves u always ❤️ may god bless u with evrythin u desire💋🤗 #bella #vienna @twinbabydiaries."
Vikas Kalantri
Vikas Kalantri shared a few pictures from the party and wrote, "With one of the cuties at #bella&vienna ‘s party lots of love @karanvirbohra & @bombaysunshine 🤗🤗 & met so many friends 👍👍."
Surbhi Jyoti & Surbhi Chandna
Karanvir's friends, Surbhi Jyoti and Surbhi Chandna also graced Bella and Vienna's birthday party.
TV Celebs At Karanvir & Teejay’s Twins’ Birthday Party
Kishwer Merchant, Suyyash Rai, Surbhi Jyoti, Surbhi Chandna, Vikas Kalantri and Adaa Khan were seen posing for a selfie at Karanvir and Tejaay's twins' birthday party.
TV Celebs At Bella and Vienna’s Birthday Party
Aamir Ali, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Vishal Singh, Aamna Sharif, Karanvir Bohra and Kanchi Singh were seen posing for the camera.
Mahek & Ashmit
Karanvir thanked everyone for their wishes and friends who attended the party through a video. He wrote, "Thank you all our friends for coming to #bella&Vienna 's 1st birthday......" (In Pic: Mahek Chahal and Ashmit Patel)