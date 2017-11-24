 »   »   » Shahid Kapoor-Mira Rajput, Sussanne, Dia & Others Attend Smriti & Gautam’s GRAND Wedding Reception

Television actors, Smriti Khanna and Gautam Gupta met on Colors' popular show, Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi. They started dating after the show went off air, and Gautam proposed Smriti on his birthday, in Goa.

The duo had surprised the viewers by announcing their engagement. Smriti's mehndi ceremony was held on November 22, followed by the haldi ceremony. The duo tied the knot yesterday (November 23). The couples' close friends, Radhika Madan, Tanya Sharma, Karanvir Bohra, Abhishek Kapur and others were present at the wedding ceremony. Check out Smriti and Gautam's wedding reception pictures...

Smriti & Gautam Wedding Reception The couple hosted a grand reception party, which was a star-studded event. Bollywood celebrities, Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput, Sussanne Khan, Zayed Khan and his wife, Dia Mirza, Jackky Bhagnani added glamour to the event. Shahid Kapoor & Mira Rajput At Smriti & Gautam’s Wedding Reception Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput stole the limelight as they made a striking appearance at Smriti and Gautam's wedding reception. Shahid & Mira While Shahid looked regal in black bandhgala, while his wife Mira looked pretty in silver and blue flowy gown. Sussanne Khan At Smriti & Gautam’s Wedding Reception Hritik Roshan's ex-wife, Sussanne Khan also attended Smriti and Gautam's wedding reception. She was seen posing with Zayed Khan's wife, Mallika Khan. Zayed Khan At Smriti & Gautam’s Wedding Reception Zayed Khan, who is also close to the newly-married couple, Smriti and Gautam attended the bash in a blue t-shirt and grey pants. Karanvir Bohra & Teejay Sidhu At Smriti & Gautam’s Wedding Reception Karanvir Bohra and Teejay Sidhu were also spotted at Smriti and Gautam grand reception. The duo happily posed for the cameras. Jackky Bhagnani At Smriti & Gautam’s Wedding Reception Jackky Bhagnani, who is close friend to Gautam, shared a few wedding pictures on his social media. The actor was seen posing for cameras with Mukesh Chhabra at Smriti and Gautam reception. Dia Wishes Smriti & Gautam Bollywood actress, Dia Mirza attended the wedding. Dia captioned a picture of the newly married bride and groom, "Happiness always Mrs and Mr Gupta! @smriti_khanna @mistergautam." Dia Sharing another picture on Insta story, Dia wrote, "What trying to get a group shot be like!" Karanvir Wrote… "My friend, my brotha @mistergautam and his beautiful bride @smriti_khanna .............Welcome to the happy double life, the grass this side is so green, it Just needs you both to constantly walk on it, nurture it and admire it and you will have a garden of eden 🌹🌷🌻God bless you both. Be the best couple the eorld has seen. #omnamahshivaya 🔱."

