 »   »   » Shahrukh Khan’s Comment On Gurmeet Ram Rahim’s Verdict Chopped Off From TED Talks: Nayi Soch?

On August 28, a special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court sentenced Dera Sacha Sauda Chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim to 20 years in jail for raping two of his women followers in 2002. He was also fined Rs 30 Lakhs (of which Rs 14 Lakhs each will be provided as compensation to the victims).

Television actors took to social media to hail the verdict. Like other Bollywood actors, Shahrukh Khan was also happy with the court's judgement against Gurmeet Ram Rahim.

SRK talked about the same on his upcoming talk show on Star Plus, Ted Talks: Nayi Soch. According to the Mid-Day report, SRK took his mic and said, "The director will perhaps not like it as it's not part of the show, but I am happy to say Ram Rahim Singh has been sentenced."

However, despite there being nothing offensive about what SRK said, the report suggested that the channel has decided not to air this portion. Well, we wonder why!

Meanwhile, Shahrukh was shooting for the show constantly to finish all the episodes. Apparently, his last date of the shoot for the season was August 29.

It is also said that SRK has been given a hefty amount of Rs 30 Crores for the talk show.

