 »   »   » Star Plus’ TED Talks: Shahrukh Khan & Karan Johar Made The Crew Wait For Long!

We had recently reported that Shahrukh Khan will be returning to television with a new show, TED Talks: Nayi Soch on Star Plus.

Apparently, Shahrukh Khan was supposed to shoot the third episode yesterday (August 22) with Karan Johar at Yash Raj Studios. But both of them made the crew wait for hours!

According to Mid-Day report, the call time was 2 pm. But till 4 pm unit hands did not have any clue about Karan and SRK's whereabouts. Karan informed the crew that he would reach at 5 pm, but arrived after SRK made his entry around 6 pm.

Apparently, KJo spoke about changing relationships on the show.

KJo also shared a picture on Instagram and wrote, "TED TALK ✅ thank you @iamsrk for always being so amazing! @starplus styled by @nikitajaisinghani @gucci and shoes by @prada."

Meanwhile, SRK is said to be shooting constantly for the show. A source was quoted by DNA as saying, "Shah Rukh has been constantly shooting to finish all the episodes. He will wrap the shoot of all the episodes for the season by August 28."

TED Talk India is likely to be premiered in October.