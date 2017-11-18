 »   »   » Shamin Mannan’s Pre-wedding Photoshoot Pictures Are Unique & Adorable; Actress Set for Royal Wedding

We had already reported that Bharti Singh-Harsh Limbachiyaa and Aashka Goradia-Brent Goble are all set to get married on December 3.

The recent pair of lovebirds who are all pepped up to tie the knot are actress Shamin Mannan's and her boyfriend Atul Kumar.

The two, who are head over heels in love with each other, are all set to walk down the aisle on December 3. Read on to know more and also check out the pre-wedding photoshoot pictures...

Shamin & Atul’s Pre-wedding Photoshoot While preparations are going on in full swing, Shamin is excited and nervous at the same time. "It's exciting but things will not change much for us. Marriage is just a ritual for us which we will enjoy for 2 3 days at Kaziranga," said Shamin. Shamin & Atul’s Marriage In Assam She further said, "Seriously, it's fun. Our family is also involved and it's so much fun and exciting. Our marriage ceremony will take place at Dibrugarh in Assam. So, our family is there preparing everything at home while I am busy with my shopping which is not ending anytime soon." Shamin’s Pre-wedding Photoshoot While talking about the photoshoot, Shamin said that it was her idea behind the creativity. "It was me behind the idea because I loved the concept of miniature photography." Save The Date! "Along with it I added some quirkiness like movie poster, save the date tags to few pics. Also I made sure to have some candid shots showing our bond and compatibility," said the actress. Atul & Shamin Atul was Shamin's senior in college and has been the only guy she has ever dated. Both the lovebirds are extremely happy as they will take the plunge soon. Shamin Mannan Shamin was also seen on Zee TV's popular show, Banoo Main Teri Dulhann (as Aditi, parallel lead). She was last seen on Sanskaar, Dharohar Apno Ki (as Bhoomi, lead role) opposite Jay Soni. She made her Bollywood debut with Love Shagun. A Date To Remember! Sharing this picture, Shamin wrote, "I thought I was normal, until I met you. Then I realised we're both pretty weird, And I like that about us." #preweddingphoto #preweddingshoot #adatetoremember #instagood #laughteristhebestmedicine #smileplease #couplegoals #bridetobe #groomtobe #bridezilla #indianbrides #funshoot #photoshoot #actors #savethedate #couplephotoshoot #shatulkishaadi Photographer- @aashayspykar." Shamin Wrote.. "I would find you in any lifetime.." photography- @aashayspykar #candid #soulmates #preweddingshoot #preweddingphoto #instagood #instalove #couplegoals #wearegettingmarried #love #couplephotoshoot #piggyback #us #shatulkishaadi Shamin & Atul's Pre-wedding Photoshoot Pic "Pre-wed shoot pics. #prewed #savethedate #coupleshoot #us #actor #life #love #instagood #candid #shatulkishaadi Photography- @aashayspykar."

